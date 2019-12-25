High-driving arrests rise, but there's nuance in the numbers

State police data requested by The Associated Press shows that in the first year that recreational marijuana was legal in Vermont, the number of drivers arrested by state police for impaired driving who had THC in their systems more than doubled.

Some police believe the increase in 2018 shows more people are using cannabis and driving since legalization. But other observers say the rise is at least partially due to the expansion in and emphasis on police training in such stops.

Data from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory indeed shows that more drivers are being tested - undergoing blood screenings for drugs, including marijuana.

