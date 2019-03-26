High-risk sex offender staying in Colchester

A high-risk sex offender who was supposed to move to South Burlington is living in Colchester.

Gregory Gabert

WCAX News has learned that Gregory Gabert is staying at the Motel 6 near the Winooski schools.

Gabert was released from prison this week after 30 years behind bars.

Initially, police said Gabert would be moving to South Burlington. It's not yet clear how long he will be staying in Colchester.

The 50-year-old has a lengthy criminal history including multiple sex assaults, kidnapping and robbery charges.