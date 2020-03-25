High risk sex offender to be released Wednesday

A registered sex offender deemed high risk to re-offend is being released from prison Wednesday.

Corrections officers say Darryl Galloway has served time for things like public masturbation, stalking and attempted sexual assault. Officials say he engaged in sex offender treatment but has a history of non-compliance with Department of Corrections supervision.

Officers say his likely victims would be teenage to college-age females he knows and doesn't know and he'll most likely be homeless after being released.

