High school basketball game honors champs from 1961

A high school basketball game in Southern Vermont tonight will be about more than just who comes out on top.

Our Taylor Young is at the Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon with why the game is so special for the community.

Fifty-eight years ago, the Pittsford High School basketball team won their first ever championships. That same year, the high school closed its doors for good.

Tonight, some of those players who are now in their mid-70s are returning to the court to be honored.

In 1961, Pittsford High School was set to close. It meant a final in season in Pittsford uniforms for student-athletes. Up until 1961, the school went without a single championship in any sport.

Now, decades later, the surviving members of the '61 boys basketball team will gather at Otter Valley Union High School to cheer on the boys basketball team, which will be wearing their throwback uniforms.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Our Taylor Young is there. Coming up on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., you'll hear from players on the 1961 team and what this night means for them.