High school hoopster filling gymnasiums across upstate New York

A high school athlete is filling gymnasiums across upstate New York.

Fans packed the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House Wednesday as Plattsburgh High faced off against Glens Falls in the sub-regionals.

Starting for Glens Falls is Joseph Girard. He averages nearly 50 points a game and has scored more than 4,000 points during his high school career. That's 1,000 more than the previous record in New York.

And Girard's talent is not going unrecognized. The 6-foot-2-inch guard has committed to playing for top Division One school Syracuse next year.

Fans Wednesday said they came out to watch Girard play, but not all were rooting for the same team.

"I've never seen a crowd like this here and I went to college here -- for any game at any time. This is amazing," said Laura Whalen, a Plattsburgh fan.

"I just think it's totally awesome to have something like this in a town our size. It's a great thing that he's done," said Michael Hoag, a Glen Falls fan.

"That's crazy. Anyone that does -- that goes far. He's definitely probably going to go to the NBA. I'm seeing it," said one fan.

Girard wasn't the only reason the gym was packed. The Plattsburgh Hornets have also had an impressive year, even though Glens Falls walked away with the victory, 77-57.