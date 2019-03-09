High schoolers compete in Science Olympiad

High schoolers from around Vermont gathered at the University of Vermont, going head to head in science and engineering challenges at the Science Olympiad.

On Saturday, teams competed in written and hands-on tests. For example, students from different schools wrote instructions for building an odd structure. Their teammates had to assemble a replica, using only those written instructions.

The state director Timothy Thibodeau said the Science Olympiad is a critical supplement to students' education.

"A lot of the students are working undirected. And so, they're studying some topics that they might not see in the classroom as well as do some things at a higher level than they might in the classroom," Thibodeau said.

The winners were announced Saturday night. Congrats to St Johnsbury Academy. They could head to the national competition.

Email Thibodeau at timothy.thibodeau@castleton.edu for information on how to get involved.