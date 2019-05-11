High schoolers get revved up for chainsaw competition

High school students from around the state tested their chainsaw skills at Vermont Technical College Friday.

The Game of Logging competition is an annual event for tech students who specialize in forestry. The day-long event includes chainsaw safety and felling competitions. About 50 students took part from eight regional tech centers.

"A lot of us joined because we want jobs. We don't want to go to college. It's too expensive. We want to get a job that will start paying right away. You get a job like this you start making 20 to 17 bucks an hour," said Center for Technology, Essex student Ben Middleton.

"Hopefully it's about jobs of the future. Right now we are seeing a decline in jobs, but when you look at Vermont being 70 to 80 percent forests, it is a major natural resource for our state," said Molly Willard of Vermont Technical College.

If that gets you revved up, Vermont Technical College has collaborated with the University of Vermont to offer an associates degree in forestry.