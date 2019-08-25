High speed pursuit

A driver led police on a 26-mile, high speed chase. That driver got away and now officers need your help in tracking him down.

Around 11:30 Saturday night, troopers tried to stop a black Chevy Impala for vehicle violations on Pinehurst Street in Lyndon. The driver sped up as troopers approached him, beginning the 26-mile pursuit with speeds reaching about 100 miles per hour. Troopers ended the pursuit to keep other motorists safe.

The investigation is on going, if you have any information contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks.