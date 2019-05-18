High speed pursuit involving burglar rips through multiple towns

A 16-year-old Corinth girl led police through multiple towns at speeds up to 110 mph for half an hour early Friday morning.

Troopers tried to stop the truck on I-89 in Williston, but the driver sped up and initiated a pursuit through Williston, South Burlington, Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg. During the pursuit, the driver attempted to ram into the police cruisers. The truck eventually entered a driveway on O'Neil Rd. in Hinesburg and crashed into a tree. The driver was not injured.

An investigation revealed the juvenile offender had burglarized Monty's Auto Repair in East Topsham earlier that night. She had stolen the car used in the pursuit from there. The truck, owned by a West Topsham resident and customer of Monty’s, sustained significant damage during the incident.

The juvenile was arraigned in Family Court in Chittenden County on Friday.