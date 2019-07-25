Can high-tech equipment in cars leave drivers in danger?

We all know how distracting cellphones can be for drivers behind the wheel. Many states have hands-free laws and now most cars come with some sort of system to help you comply. But is that technology built into your car actually just as much of a distraction? Our Dom Amato takes a look.

"We know that distraction is a major issue on our highways," said Pat Moody of AAA.

To help cut back on distraction, almost every new car comes with an infotainment system.

"There is more being put into the dashboards trying to make them safer, but that's not necessarily happening," Moody said.

A new AAA study focused on the distraction level for older drivers. They found the technology created potentially unsafe distractions for all drivers, but on average, motorists aged 55-75 are taking their eyes off the road for more than eight seconds longer than younger drivers when using the in-car systems.

"I use it every time I'm in the truck," said Jeremy Fleming of Virginia.

Fleming says he uses his infotainment center for everything including navigation, calls, music and to check the weather.

"I do look it a lot while I'm driving, I'm not going to lie," he said.

But others say they're more old-fashioned when it comes to their systems.

"I think that they can be a big distraction," said Nicole Luchini of St. Albans.

"It's industry standard now that vehicles come full of technology," said Dylan Garside of Shearer Acura.

Garside says most people are looking for the latest technology when buying a new car-- but not all of them.

"I've had people come in and they're like, 'Listen, I don't want all of these distractions. I don't want this stuff in the car.' And it's like, 'I don't even know where to send you,'" Garside said.

Garside says some cars don't allow the use of some functions while driving.

But Moody still believes more steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

"If we can simplify the system so that it's less distraction for older drivers, it's going to make it less distracting for all drivers," Moody said.

Moody says the hands-free voice commands are just as distracting. Researchers discovered it can take up to 27 seconds for the impairing effects of a distraction to end after interacting with your car.