High winds strand mother, son on Lake Champlain island

A mother and son were rescued on Monday after high winds on Lake Champlain left them stranded on an island. Our Kelly O'Brien explains what happened and has some reminders for you before you head out on the water.

A mother and son camping Sunday night on Valcour Island led to a rescue from the sheriff's department this Memorial Day.

"For her to make the call, it was a good call, it was a safe call," Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said.

The mother, who did not want to be interviewed, called 911 looking for help as the water was too rough for their inflatable kayaks to get back to shore safely.

"To try and come back and risk it just would not have made sense. It would have jeopardized her and her son," Favro said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Marine Patrol hit the water to bring them safely to the Peru Boat Launch. Neither of them was harmed in any way.

The sheriff says with temperatures expected to hit 90 this week, it's important to practice boater safety.

"One of the biggest dangers of the lake right now is the temperature," Favro said.

He says the temperature of the lake is roughly 50 degrees which could quickly lead to hypothermia.

"It's like a paralysis," he explained. "They won't be able to swim, ultimately, they won't be able to breathe and that's how we end up with drowning in the cold water."

The other important thing when out on the water-- on boats or personal watercraft like Jet Skis or kayaks-- is to keep your vests handy, like Gavin and Nathan Laundry. But dad George Laundry says they have other rules they need to follow to be safe, like stay sitting when the boat is moving and keep your personal floatation devices on.

They are traveling the half-mile to Valcour Island but feel their boat will be able to handle the waves.

"If it was really rough, then it might be a problem but today isn't too bad," George Laundry said.

Sheriff Favro says to follow the buddy system if you can and to let someone on shore know where you are and when you'll be back. And if you ever need help out on the water, call 911 as this mother did.