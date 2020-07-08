Higher Ground still eyeing Burlington's Memorial Auditorium

Higher Ground is still interested in running Memorial Auditorium in Burlington but says they don't expect to see any updates on that project soon.

The building has been closed since 2016 over safety concerns.

Currently, the vision for the property is to continue its use as a multipurpose community space.

Higher Ground says their conversations about operating Memorial Auditorium started before the pandemic and required a big lift for the city and its taxpayers. Given the financial challenges of the pandemic, they think it's unlikely to move forward soon.

"That feels like a long shot. But if Memorial were to come around in two years or three years or five years, we'd still be interested. The two serve different purposes in the community," said Alex Crothers, who co-owns Higher Ground.

The other venue he's referencing is Higher Ground itself, which has plans to relocate to Burton's campus off Queen City Park Road in Burlington.

Crothers says if both proposals go through, the two spaces would co-exist and serve different purposes.