Higher fee for fishing, hunting licenses save hatchery

Gabe Cameron is fascinated by fish.

"It was kind of my passion. I love fish," he said.

Cameron is the assistant hatchery manager at the Salisbury Fish Culture Station.

"Our job here is to provide eggs to all the other hatcheries," he explained.

That includes a number of trout species.

"Brook, brown, rainbow and lake trout and steelhead," Cameron listed.

That's a year-round job.

"It comes down to good fish husbandry," Cameron said.

But the 65,000 fish were in trouble and so was Cameron's job-- a proposal to close the hatchery was introduced at the start of the year to save money for the state.

"I couldn't believe it. That was actually my first thought," he said.

But the facility was saved for now.

"The House has included in its budget a proposal to keep funding in place for the Salisbury fish hatchery to keep it open at least in the short term," Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said.

Porter says you will have to pay $2 more for your fishing and hunting licenses in 2019. That money will go to funding the facility.

Porter doesn't want to see the cost of fishing go up but knows the fish produced in Salisbury will be a part of the $33 million recreational fishing brings to the state each year.

"I think it's important for both the economy and the opportunities that Vermont anglers have to keep stocking fish," Porter said.

Now that the hatchery is staying open, the fish will continue to go back into Vermont waterways where you have a chance at reeling in one of these trophy fish.