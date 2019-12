Be careful on the roads Wednesday morning as many are snow-covered after a day of snow.

And because of those slick road conditions, we know a man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash in Highgate.

Police say Tuesday night, a tractor-trailer hit a truck on Route 78.

When troopers got there, David Roddy, the driver of the truck was dead and Georgette Roddy, the passenger was injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.