A sawmill is completely destroyed after a fire in Highgate.

Firefighters arrived to the property on Campagna Road Monday night.

They say the owner was asleep when he heard a noise and woke up. He went outside and saw the barn was on fire.

Firefighters say it used to be a training horse facility, so it was a very large barn.

They say it's a total loss. No one was injured.

Investigators are unsure what caused it.