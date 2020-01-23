Highgate snowmobile death ruled accidental

The autopsy results are in for a snowmobiler found dead in Highgate earlier this week. We now know the death was accidental.

Police say 39-year-old Michael Rich of Swanton fell through the ice in Highgate.

We're told he was snowmobiling with a friend when both were thought to be missing.

His friend was found safe, but crews found Rich not far from where his broken-down snowmobile was found Monday night.

Firefighters told us he was half-submerged in the water, but didn't drown.

The autopsy results were released Wednesday night and say the cause of death was cold water submersion.