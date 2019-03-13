Highgate store robbed by masked man

Vermont State Police are investigating a robbery Wednesday morning at the Highgate Village Market in Highgate. It's the second Franklin County robbery in as many days and police say they may be related.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Police say a man entered the store and demanded money from the employee on duty. No weapon was shown.

The suspect left on foot with an an undisclosed amount of cash. He's described as 5'5" and was dressed in all black, including a face mask.

Police are also investigating a robbery early Tuesday at the Champlain Farms in Swanton that they say may be connected. They are asking businesses and the public in the area to be vigilant.