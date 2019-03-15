Highgate woman charged with assaulting police officer

Police say a Highgate woman was drunk when she tried to fight with customers and staffers at a St. Albans bar Thursday night.

It happened at Shooters Bar at about 8 p.m. St. Albans Police say Amy Connelly, 35, was asked to leave but she refused and continued being assaultive.

Connelly was arrested and taken to the Northwest Medical Center to be evaluated, where police say she was disorderly with medical staff.

She faces charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and attempted assault on a health care worker.