Highlighting the history of the Vt. Army National Guard

On Saturday, the Vermont Army National Guard invited the St. Albans community to recreate a 100-year-old photo that hangs in the St. Albans City Hall.

Courtesy Vt. Army National Guard

Before lining up for the picture, the Guard depicted the differences between historical and modern warfare.

"The kinds of things the cavalry has done for our nation in battle, it's really cool to see it done here in St. Albans," said Maj. Steven Gagner.

Over his nearly 24 years in the Vermont Army National Guard, Steven Gagner has worked his way up from serving as an illicit soldier, to an infantry major.

"My full time job is in the Vermont Guard, and so a lot of people don't realize the business is a side business to my profession of being an army officer," he said.

"I saw a few classmates that I had no idea their parents were in the guard or their siblings. You see different sides of them,"said Gagner's daughter Madison.

Guard officials say that was one of the main purposes of the event in Taylor Park, for citizens to meet the soldiers who protect and work in their community -- and who they may never have realized live right next door. The other key focus was highlighting the guard's history.

"It's an amazing opportunity to show our lineage, talk about how we started and where we are today, said Maj. Zachariah Fike.

Maj. Fike organized the event, recruiting soldiers from every corner of the state to participate in the reenactments including Civil War operations and modern day deployments.

"I think Vermonters need to remember we've got a long and storied history, a tradition of service. And this goes back to Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys," said Brigadier General Gregory Knight.

Guard officials say they plan to expand the event to the other 21 armies across Vermont, an engagement they hope will encourage more people to learn about and join the Guard.

"The heart of the National Guard is its community ties. Our soldiers come from the community, they live and work in the community, and then in times of disaster, they serve the community," said Gagner.