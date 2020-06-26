You may wonder who writes the roadside messages you see on the VTrans messages boards around the state... this summer, the answer might be you! WCAX is proud to support this contest, and we'll announce the winner in our newscasts later in July.

Here is more information on what to do and how to enter from the Vermont Agency of Transportation:







HIGHWAY SAFETY MESSAGE CONTEST







We’ve all seen those unexpected, fun messages on the light-up message boards on highways and interstates around Vermont. Have you ever wanted to choose the message yourself? Now is your chance! Create your own highway safety message that is fun and catchy. The Vermont Agency of Transportation welcomes your ideas.







The messages must focus on highway safety and be tasteful and inoffensive. Messages may have either one or two phases. Each phase may have a maximum of three lines and eight characters per line, including spaces and punctuation. Limit of one entry per person. AOT reserves the right to use any messages entered in the contest at any time on statewide variable message boards (VMB).







Submit your message to VTHighwayMessages@vermont.gov by July 10th. This is a seasonal contest, and the winner of the summer highway safety message will be announced on WCAX in July. The winning message will appear on Vermont state highways and/or interstates this summer.







Each winner will receive a Vermont State Park season vehicle pass, good for unlimited day use at any park throughout 2021!



