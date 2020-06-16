Police investigate after a hiker reportedly found his truck on fire

Police are investigating after a hiker returned to find their pickup truck on fire.

It happened on West Hill Road in the area of the Roxbury State Forest Sunday.

Police say a man and his wife went hiking when he heard the sound of a horn coming from the spot he parked his truck.

He walked back and saw smoke coming from inside the cab, eventually leading to full out flames.

Fire investigators say it started in the passenger compartment of the truck.

It's a total loss at $60,000.