Hiker rescued after falling on trail in White Mountains

A 63-year-old hiker has been rescued after falling and injuring herself while hiking on a trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says Janis Dietz, of Reading, Massachusetts, was hiking Tuesday on the Gulfside Trail in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when she slipped and fell on a steep downhill spot on the trail.

She suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

A passer-by called 911.

Conservation officers worked with officials from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and the Appalachian Mountain Club to reach Dietz and stabilize her injuries.

Dietz was carried approximately 1.7 miles up to the Mount Washington Auto Road where she was transported to an awaiting ambulance.

