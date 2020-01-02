Hiker rescued by helicopter off Mt. Lafayette

New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who fell and slid about 70 feet down a mountain pass in whiteout conditions and spent the night in below-freezing temperatures has been rescued by helicopter.

High winds and blowing snow forced 36-year-old Matthew Gunby to turn back from his trip to the summit of Mt. Lafayette on Wednesday. He lost the trail, fell down a steep, rocky section, and got hurt. He called 911, but rescuers couldn't find him due to an inaccurate GPS coordinate.

A National Guard helicopter rescued him Thursday morning. He's listed in stable condition at a Littleton hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

