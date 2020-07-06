Hikers need to be aware and prepare during pandemic

New Hampshire Fish and Game's law enforcement chief says hiking this summer during the coronavirus pandemic requires personal awareness, preparation and responsibility.

Col. Kevin Jordan says hikers must be aware of safe social distancing, their physical limitations, weather conditions, and when to turn back. He said this is not the time for challenging hikes or dangerous backcountry adventures in ever-changing weather conditions.

Jordan said that unsafe and irresponsible behavior puts first responders at extreme risk of injury and potential exposure to COVID-19, because social distancing becomes very difficult to manage in search and rescue situations.

Jordan also recommended that hikers carry essential gear.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/4/2020 4:56:37 PM (GMT -4:00)