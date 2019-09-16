Hikers share tips on keeping valuables safe while on the trail

A pair of car break-ins on a popular hiking trail has hikers sending out a warning to their fellow hikers.

They want to make sure that everyone hiking is leaving their valuables at home because sometimes locking them in the car isn't good enough.

And now is the perfect time to hike in Vermont according to 18-year-old Bia Mayle.

She tries to hike once a week when the weather is nice.

"Vermont this time of year is absolutely gorgeous, its a wonderful place to be. It's a great state," said Mayle, of Essex.

But a fun outing can turn into a bad trip if your car gets targeted because of something you left behind.

"I always keep everything in my bag and I always keep my bag on me or within my sight," said Mayle.

Williston resident Mary King knows her stuff isn't always safe even when locked in a car.

"I have had friends who have had issues, when they have gone hiking their car getting broken into and things getting stolen," said King.

She has decided to leave her valuables at home and anything she does bring along, she carries on her.

"My phone just because I've fallen a few times while hiking. That's really it, my phone and my keys that's what I bring with me usually," said King.

Mayle says you should leave your heavy cameras, short socks, bad shoes at home.

The Green Mountain Club advises hikers who go out this time of year to watch out for fallen leaves as they can hide tripping hazards and be slippery.

They also suggest bringing a headlamp because days are getting shorter. And because temperatures are cooling down, they say to bring an extra jacket and hat and gloves for those windy summits.

Officials say if it's possible, try not to hike alone, but if you are, be sure to tell you someone where you plan to be so they know where you are.

Also, when you are out hiking, make sure you are paying attention to your surroundings.