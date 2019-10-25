Hilary Clinton tweets support of BHS girls soccer team

The Burlington High School Girls' soccer team that has been getting national attention for activism has a new supporter.

Hilary Clinton is the latest person to show interest.

She tweeted she supported the girls for wearing "Equal pay" shirts.

They got a penalty at a game for taking off their jerseys to show the shirts underneath.

This follows the U.S. Women's team effort to get paid as much as men.

The Burlington team's story blew up, and now the girls are selling thousands of shirts.

Senator Patrick Leahy and his wife also voiced support.

The campaign is student-run.