Hillary Clinton takes aim at Sanders in Hulu documentary

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has some harsh words for former rival Senator Bernie Sanders.

In a documentary premiering next month on Hulu, Clinton blasted Sanders' record, saying "nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician."

In a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Clinton said she won't commit to endorsing or campaigning for him if he's the Democratic 2020 nominee. She cited the culture around Sanders and called out his supporters for their online attacks, particularly against women.

Officials with the Sanders campaign had no immediate comment.

