Hillary Clinton to speak at Dartmouth Wednesday

Hillary Clinton is headed to Hanover next week to meet with Dartmouth college officials and students.

The former secretary of state, first lady, and 2016 Democratic nominee for president will hold a public event Wednesday afternoon at the college's Spaulding Auditorium. The general public will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clinton this week broke the silence when it comes to her take on the Mueller report. On MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show,"

Clinton sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr and the GOP over their handling of the report and she warned of continuing Russian interfere in U.S. elections.

President Trump and Republicans have largely used the Mueller report as a springboard to further investigate Clinton and what they believe is political bias at the FBI.

Clinton's visit to Dartmouth is part of the Obenshain Family Great Issues Lecture, an annual event of the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding.