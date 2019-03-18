Hinesburg Hannaford proposal back in environmental court

The plan to build a Hannaford supermarket in Hinesburg is back in Vermont Environmental Court Monday.

Plans for the 36,000 square-foot store in Hinesburg's commercial park have been in the works since 2010, but have faced numerous design objections. After extensive back and forth with state environmental regulators, the Environmental Court last year approved Hannaford's site-plans and an Act 250 permit.

Opponents appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, which reversed elements of the permit.