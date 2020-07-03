Hinesburg Police Chief praises officers' actions during incident with unruly man

The Hinesburg Police Chief is praising his officers, after a situation with a man experiencing severe mood swings ends peacefully.

Police say they got a call last week about a man under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug and acting in an aggressive manner, including chasing around a woman.

When they arrived, officers found a rather large, sweaty, naked man sitting in the roadway.

Police say he alternated between calling them beautiful and lunging toward them asking to be shot.

Police say they told him they weren't going to shoot him and dealt with back and forth mood swings for an hour before he surrendered.

"It very well could have ended differently. This is a prime example of what sets us apart from other departments," said Chief Anthony Cambridge.