Hinesburg Police investigating home invasion, attack

Two suspects are on the run Wednesday night following a home invasion and violent attack.

Police in Hinesburg say they responded to Bear Lane just before 1 AM.

The victim told officers at least two people broke into their home -- and one assaulted them with a baseball bat, and another person held the victim at gunpoint.

It all happened with a child in the room, but the child was not injured.

Items and cash were stolen from the home, and the victim was treated for their serious injuries at the UVM Medical Center.

Hinesburg Police are investigating.