Hinesburg man charged for drug trafficking

A Hinesburg man is behind bars after he's arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Police say Marcus Watkins is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Burlington Police say they worked with Colchester Police and DEA on a traffic stop on Watkins' vehicle in South Burlington.

When police searched it, they found a plastic bag with suspected cocaine and two Ziploc bags with marijuana.

Watikins resisted arrested, and when police were able to get him under control, they found more than $8,000 in his pocket.

In total, Watkins had about 12 grams of cocaine.

Watkins is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility.