Hinesburg police chief responds after Patriot Front stickers found in town

Hinesburg Police are responding after they say stickers from the Patriot Front, an extremist group, were found throughout town.

Police say most recently they found one placed on a Pride flag at the United Church.

In a post on Facebook, the chief says the person or group responsible for this will be charged with a hate crime.

"We do NOT support, nor will we tolerate, any Patriot Front stickers being placed around our town. We are better than this as a community and we will not tolerate ANY form of discrimination or racism in this town," said Chief Anthony Cambridge on Facebook.

The chief says if you have any information to give them a call.