Hiring freeze in effect for most Vermont state jobs

The state of Vermont is hiring people to help us get through the coronavirus emergency but that's it. Otherwise, a hiring freeze is in effect until the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

State agencies and departments are also under orders to limit discretionary spending.

The governor says that's just the beginning of the belt-tightening.

"When we build our budget for '21, our new budget, it's going to be significantly less than it was before because we don't have the revenue. The revenue has dried up. And that is going to put a tremendous hole in our budget," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor says he will work with lawmakers to figure out how to move forward.