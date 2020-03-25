Historic Lyndon covered bridge damaged by another truck

Police say another truck has damaged a historic covered bridge in the northern Vermont town of Lyndon that had been closed for months for repairs last spring after it was hit by a produce truck.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge was damaged at both ends early Monday by a tractor-trailer and closed to traffic for several hours. Police say the truck driver from Laval, Quebec did not stop after hitting the bridge's facade with the top of the trailer.

Police Chief Jack Harris says he later found the truck in Lyndonville as the driver was waiting to make a delivery. The driver was issued a ticket and a $12,295 fine for being 71,000 pounds overweight on the bridge.

