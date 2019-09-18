Historic Winooski building set to be demolished

The city of Winooski plans to demolish a historic building for a housing project. And you can be part of the conversation this Thursday.

"The Mansion" is what some people call the building on the corner of Main and Mansion streets. It's one of three homes that would be leveled to make room for a 75-unit apartment complex.

Although the building is considered a historic site, the project application would remove that status and allow for redevelopment.

The proposal has met most of the requirements needed to qualify for a zoning permit and the city says the proposed apartments would fill a big need for housing.

"It's included as a priority housing project, so priority housing projects are for projects that are at a certain income level, the rents are such that people in certain income levels can afford them, which is, helps with our affordable housing issues," said Eric Vorwald, the planning and zoning manager.

The project design calls for 27 studio apartments, 26 one-bedrooms and 22 two-bedrooms, with one-third of the units being priced as "affordable housing."

The meeting is this Thursday is at 6:30 p.m. with the Winooski Development Review Board at City Hall.