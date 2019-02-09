Hit and run in Derby

Police said the accident happened Friday night at about 9:30 at the intersection of VT Route 105 and West St. in Derby.

When they got to the scene, they met the driver of one of the cars. He was not injured.

The driver told police the car he collided with looked like a diesel truck dark in color, possibly black, dark grey or dark blue. He said the truck has damage to its front end, and the driver appeared to be a young male.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police.

