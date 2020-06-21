Hitting all the right notes

An online video from the Blue Man Group years ago served as inspiration for a recent CVU grad to build his own musical instrument.

For him, creating songs is nothing new.

He had a chance to teach Scott Fleishman how it works, but he learned that this story goes far beyond a dulcet device.

He may not realize it, but the unique musical instrument Daniel Watson created in his garage, is a symbol.

"It's definitely cool just to be able to put different parts together and make a really cool instrument," says Watson.

This 200 feet of PVC piping, assembled in a 6 foot space was his grad challenge project last month.

Using old flip flops, because of the dense foam, Daniel hits the various sized pipes, which projects out different notes. It took more than 50 hours to build.

"Tuning the pipes, and gluing them all together and trying to fit them all together, that took the longest amount of time, but somehow we pulled it out," says Watson.

He's been a percussionist since the first grade, but really his musical journey started in first grade with the piano. He took one week worth of lessons. The rest, he taught himself.

He was playing a piece by Stevie Wonder. It takes, weeks, months, years for people to learn music like that with the sheet music.

Right and he listens and there's something with the way his brain works that he can immediately connect to the notes and tones and the melody. I can't even describe it. I say Dan, what are you doing and he just says he wrote another song," says his father, Pete Watson.

He takes the music from the piano and his new home made instrument and translates it into an electronic version, using a program on his iPad. He's written and released 40 original songs.

"You never know where your kids might go in life and here's a path that he's decided on that's self inspired. So, of course we're proud as parents," says Pete.

"Whenever I'm bored or even if I'm having a bad day, I can always go to music. It's something that calms me down. I can relax," says Daniel.

No matter instruments, looks or sounds, Dan Watson is able to find harmony, naturally. A musical metaphor if there ever was one.

Dan will be attending Temple University in the fall where he is majoring in health sciences.

But, he will take his musical hobby with him, keeping it close as a second option.

