Hoague promoted to Essex police chief

Essex has a new police chief.

File photo

Capt. Ron Hoague is being promoted to chief. He will take over at the department on July 18.

Hogue has 29 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as acting chief in both St. Albans and Essex.

The department says Hoague has been working with current Chief Rick Garey for two years on several issues like police policies and retaining officers. Hoague also has extensive experience in emergency management, police tactical units and as an instructor for the state drug recognition expert program.

Chief Garey is retiring.