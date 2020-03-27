Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical supplies

Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has switched from making visors for helmets to making medical visors for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company did not close its plants when hockey leagues put their seasons on hold, they changed production.

A group of engineers in Quebec brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Bauer says it made 1,300 face shields Thursday at its facility in New York and it has a goal of making 2,000 more on Friday. They expect to produce 4,000 daily starting next week.