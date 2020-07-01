Holcombe leads Democrats in gubernatorial fundraising

A month ahead of Vermont's primary election, we are getting a look at how much money candidates have raised and spent -- one important indication of the traction their campaigns are getting with voters.

Among the four Democrats running for governor, Rebecca Holcombe leads the money race. She has raised $481,000 so far. Holcombe has spent $376,000, leaving $104,000 cash-on-hand.

There is a four-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor and so far Lt. Governor David Zuckerman has pulled in $288,000. He's spent $245,000 and has $43,000 cash-on-hand.

Bennington lawyer Pat Winburn reports raising just shy of $195,000 and he's spent every penny, leaving a slight deficit in his campaign account. It is important to note that all but about $4,000 has come out of his own pocket.

On the Republican side, Governor Phil Scott's campaign has yet to file ahead of Wednesday night's midnight deadline. One of his four opponents, John Klar, reports raising about $28,000.

