Holiday gift cards keep giving for retailers

These days, the chances are pretty good that you bought a gift card for someone this holiday season or received one yourself. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association about this growing gift-giving trend and why stores love them.

Christmas has passed but shoppers are back in the stores cashing in their gifts cards.

"Well, I usually get gift cards to places I love to go to and I shop very often because I like shopping," said Kaitlyn Tice of Milton.

"Gift cards are quickly becoming the most requested gift for Christmas, so I think we're actually going to see more and more of that," said Erin Sigrist of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

Gift cards are found by the dozens in most retail stores and outlets. And they are becoming go-to gifts for all ages.

"Millennials are right up there. Gen X is a little higher in the purchase rate and then, surprisingly, baby boomers were probably the ones that were purchasing the most gift cards," Sigrist said.

The cards make gift-giving easy, making sure the recipient can get something they truly want. And they're a boon to business, not only with the initial purchase of the card but because the cards generate more store visits.

Stores also benefit when gift cards-- or portions of them-- go unused.

"I never use them. Most of the time I forget I even have them after the first day," said Theo Lapostolle of Montreal.

"I actually just found a couple in my wallet that I hadn't used since my birthday in February. So, if it's a physical gift card, it goes in a wallet or goes in a pocket and never comes back out," said Thomas Thayer of New York.

The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association couldn't comment on how many gift cards are not redeemed, but they say retailers are selling them to a majority of customers.

"About 67% to 70% of their customers will purchase a gift certificate or a gift card, so it's pretty prominent, not just for the holidays but throughout the year, as well," Sigrist said.

Shoppers say they are starting to move to online gift cards over the traditional hand-held cards because they are easier to keep track of and can be added to existing online accounts without an expiration date.