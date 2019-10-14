Holiday weekend peak for leaf peepers in Vermont

This holiday weekend is one of the busiest of the fall for tourism in our region.

Lines of tourists were looking out over the Quechee Gorge on Monday. That's in spite of new temporary fencing put up at the gorge aimed at preventing suicide.

The Quechee Gorge has always been a popular stop for people driving through the Upper Valley. Many of them are wrapping up there three-day holiday weekend.

"We went to Stowe, we went to Burlington, we went to Montpelier. We went to South Royalton, which is also a cute little town, as well. We liked that," said James Kirk of Cambridge, Massachusetts. "The color of the trees and leaves is just amazing. The countryside around here is absolutely beautiful."

According to Vermont tourism officials, upward of 1.5 million tourists visit the Green Mountains from mid-September to mid-October. They estimate that brings in about $280 million in tourism revenue.