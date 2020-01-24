Holland, Pittsford adopt designations as 2nd Amendment “sanctuary" towns

Two Vermont communities have adopted designations as Second Amendment “sanctuary" towns.

The Caledonian Record reports that the towns of Holland and Pittsford are the first to adopt the resolutions this year. The designations come as the Vermont Legislature considers tougher gun restriction including prohibiting the possession of semiautomatic assault weapons in certain places and requiring a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases. The Holland select board adopted the resolution Wednesday. It states that local governments have legal authority to refuse to cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate Second Amendment rights.

Holland's town clerk says the resolution is symbolic and nonbinding. Other towns are considering similar resolutions.

