Home DNA tests can reveal shocking family secrets

DNA home test kits can reveal ancestry and can even give customers genetic information connected to their health. But the tests can also expose surprising family secrets, including unknown relatives and biological parents.

"This is my dad and I in high school," said Katy Canning. She says never exactly looked like her parents. "My mom would tell me when I was growing up was, 'Oh, you're part Native American -- you're native American."

But when she finally took an at home DNA test about five years ago, she got a lot more truth than she expected. She's part Jamaican for starters, and her biological father is not the man who raised her, but a traveling guitarist name Baron Duncan.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil: A Jamaican touring guitarist?

Katy Canning: Yeah.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil: That is awesome.

Katy Canning: It is crazy, so crazy.

Canning is one of millions who have turned to home DNA tests and one of many who have had their sense of identity shaken by the results. The companies 23 and Me and Ancestry DNA both warn customers they could receive shocking information but neither company offers genetic counseling as part of their standard package.

"People are smart enough and capable and they can make sense of it," said Emily Drabant Conley, vice president of business development at 23 and Me. She says customers can handle genetic information just as they do the results of other at home exams. "People take a pregnancy test at home and if its positive, which is significant information, they then take the next step of talking to a doctor, and we think DNA tests are very much in the same vain."

Ancestry DNA says it takes "the potential impact of complex discoveries - very seriously" and has a team available for people with "more sensitive queries. Nut DNA tests also raise questions about privacy.

Officials at 23 and Me says they won't share customer medical data with third parties unless given explicit consent. The company also says it uses two factor authentication and encryption to protect genetic results and that it has never been hacked.

But privacy expert Peter Swire says just one breach would be hard to fix."If you have your credit card stolen you cancel it and get a new credit card in two days. If your DNA gets revealed to the world or to the hacker, it's really hard to get new DNA. It just doesn't happen," he said.

Canning is still working through the meaning of her own results, but she's sure of one thing. "My dad is my dad. He will walk me down the aisle one day," she said.