Investigators believe grill sized gas tanks were to blame for a home explosion in Brownington.

The Orleans Fire Department responded to the incident on Chapdelaine Road just before 7 Friday night. No one was home at the time of the explosion, but the home was found to be unlivable.

Saturday, fire investigators say they found nine, 20 lbs. gas tanks in the basement. One was being used to fuel an instant hot water heater.

Officials say it is likely that one of the tanks was leaking, and an electric water pump may have caused the ignition of the gas, leading to the explosion.

Investigators say they are unsure what caused the gas leak, and are calling the incident an accident.

Officials are reminding the public of the dangers of storing and using gas tanks/cylinders inside of a building. The leaking of a tank can result in an explosion. The misuse of the gas can result in the production of Carbon Monoxide gas, and the presence of a tank that is involved in a fire could cause injury or death of a firefighter.