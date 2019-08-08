Homeless forced to take down tent in church property

A group of homeless people are moving to a new spot after being asked to take down their tent that was set up in the middle of downtown Burlington.

The tent was set up at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Cherry Street. Burlington Police say that is private property, so no one can legally camp out there without permission from the property manager.

According to Deputy Chief Jon Murad, a private property manager has the right to kick anyone off of their land under Vermont law.

"Trespass occurs when someone remains in a place or on the property that has either a posted sign or has had a property owner or representative of that property owner that remaining on the place of the property is unlawful,” he said.

WCAX News reached out to Father Lance Harlow, the pastor of the church, and found out he did not grant permission for anyone to camp out on the property. He says he noticed the tent around 9 AM Wednesday morning as he was driving by. He immediately asked his property manager to tell the man who brought it to the lawn to remove it. According to Harlow, the man argued that he had permission to be there and that he was seeking sanctuary.

“None of that is true,” said Harlow. “So he’s lying about his reasons for being there so that’s going to need to be addressed as well.”

The man complied and took down his tent around 5 P.M. WCAX tried to speak with him but he said he didn’t want to talk about it.

Harlow says this is the first time someone has set up a tent on his property, but if it shows up again, he will get law enforcement involved.

“We’ll definitely go to the police and say we’ve asked these people to leave our private property. It’s posted as no trespassing,” he said. “We need to have them removed from the property. It’s not only a question of safety for the other people downtown but it’s also a question of public health and hygiene.”

Harlow says homeless people have been engaging in disorderly and inappropriately behavior, such as public intoxication and public urination, and he doesn’t want that type of behavior around the church. He says the church does welcome the homeless and they’re allowed to sit on the lawn as long as they’re not being rowdy.

Burlington Police say if someone returns to private property after being issued a trespassing order, they are subject to arrest.