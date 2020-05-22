Homeless in hotels to be relocated to South Burlington

Homeless people housed in the quality inn in Colchester are being moved to a new location.

The Agency of Human Services says it's working to relocate about 100 households into the Holiday Inn in South Burlington.

The Department says the Holiday Inn will meet their basic needs and help them get on a path to permanent housing and it will also save the state money.

The state says the room rate at the quality in was $129 a night. In Burlington, if they use up to 100 rooms, it's $65 a night. If they need more than that, the rate will be $50 per room.