Homeless people forced to move out of Burlington campground

Homeless people who were staying at Burlington's North Beach campground during the stay-at-home order have officially moved out.

The state's contract with the RV company expired Monday morning.

There were about 25 people staying there. Most of them are now staying in hotels and motels through the state's hotel voucher program.

But Kevin Pounds, the executive director of ANEW Place, says about 12 of them were denied shelter at some hotels.

Pounds says the decision to not let them in is up to each individual motel and hotel. He says there are various reasons why a homeless person could be denied, such as not having an ID.

Pounds say those people will have to take the scatter and survive approach for the next few weeks until a new facility is built.

He says ANEW Place is working on creating a tent site by June 1 but they're still working out most of the details.

WCAX News reached out to ANEW Place and the Vermont Department for Children and Families who signed the contract with the RV company renting out the campers for comment. We had not yet heard back when this story was published.