Homemade explosives found in St. Albans may be connected

Police say two sets of homemade explosives found in St. Albans at different times may have been made by the same person.

In March, bullets and other suspicious materials were found at the top of the hill at the Hard'Ack Recreation Area.

This past weekend, a plastic container with more homemade explosives was found in the same area.

Police say the items were either destroyed or taken as evidence.

Police say if the items had detonated, they may have injured people nearby.

"It's a concern for us that there's an individual out there manufacturing these homemade devices, so we are trying to identify them. We're working together with the state police and processing the evidence in hopes to get a lead. We're asking the public's assistance with this, too," St. Albans Police Lt. Benjamin Couture said.

Officers say the explosives would not have detonated if provoked and they say the second items were not as hidden as the first.

Police say if you see something or someone suspicious in the area, don't approach. Call 911.